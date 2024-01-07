KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 6 — As many as 30 members of the Terengganu Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) ‘flying squad’ will be deployed to several targeted areas in the state, to ensure that no one is left out of the central database hub (Padu) system registration process.

Its director Marlini Sahul Hamid said among the squad’s target locations are rural and interior areas, where it is difficult to get internet access.

“The Terengganu DOSM plans to start flying squad operations to Orang Asli settlements, such as Kampung Sungai Pergam in Kemaman, Kampung Sungai Berua in Hulu Terengganu and Kampung Keruak in Besut, starting in the third week of January.

“It is to ensure that no residents in the state, aged 18 and above, drop out from completing the filling of individual profile information on the Padu portal,” she told Bernama today.

Advertisement

Apart from the ‘flying squad’ deployment, Marlini said that, in the first phase of the Padu registration, the department also focused on local communities and civil servants throughout the state, by opening registration counters at 13 selected Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) in all eight districts.

Among them are PEDi Pasir Akar and PEDi Kampung Lay Out in Besut; PEDi Kampung Che Lijah (Dungun); PEDi Felda Jerangau Barat (Hulu Terengganu); PEDi Kampung Geliga and PEDi Felda Kerteh 5 (Kemaman).

“In addition, PEDi Felda Belara and PEDi Rumah Awam Kos Rendah (Kuala Nerus); PEDi Kampung Petai Bubus and PEDi Pangsapuri Rakyat Desa Keluarga Chendering (Kuala Terengganu); PEDi Kampung Pantai Merchang and PEDi Pengkalan Berangan (Marang) and PEDi Kampung Gong Batu (Setiu).

Advertisement

“For the civil servants, Padu physical counters are also open at state DOSM and Wisma Perkeso, while filling assistance at the district level are at the Besut Operations Office and the Dungun Operations Office.

She said that, thus far, a total of 19,126 Terengganu residents have registered with PADU.

Padu registration is open to the public from Jan 2 to March 31, and users can update and verify 30 personal details, including ID card number, household number and residential address. — Bernama