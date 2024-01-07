JOHOR BARU, Jan 7 — The Johor Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) will ensure that there are adequate food supplies for flood-affected Orang Asli communities in the state, especially those that are cut off.

Its director Faisal Long said three villages in Mersing and six in Kluang are currently affected by flooding, and the department has sent 130 food baskets to villagers in two villages in Mersing, Kampung Punan and Kampung Tewowoh yesterday.

“We will also send 220 food baskets to villages in the Kluang district on January 10, including Kampung Pucur, Kampung Sungai Peroh and Kampung Sedohok, while food baskets have been sent a couple of days ago to Kampung Peta in Mersing, which currently has adequate supplies,” he told Bernama today.

Yesterday, the department took out 11 students from Kampung Punan and Kampung Tewowoh so that they can attend classes at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Nitar in Mersing, along with a trainee teacher studying at Kuala Lipis teacher training institute from Kampung Punan.

“We also evacuated a pregnant woman and a cancer patient from Kampung Punan with the assistance of the district health office for further treatment at hospital,” he said, adding that the supply operations were done via riverine routes with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force, and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage. — Bernama

