KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in several states including the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and the Federal Territory of Labuan until 5 pm today.

According to a statement from MetMalaysia, the bad weather is expected to hit the entire state of Pahang (Jerantut, Bentong, Kuantan and Pekan), Selangor (Gombak, Kuala Langat and Hulu Langat) and Negeri Sembilan involving the Jelebu area.

The same warning was also issued for Sarawak’s Sarikei (Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu), Miri (Miri and Marudi) and Limbang.

Also affected are Sabah in the Interior (Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Tambunan), the West Coast, Tawau (Kunak, Semporna and Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Tongod, Kinabatangan and Sandakan) and Kudat (Kota Marudu). — Bernama