GEORGE TOWN, Jan 6 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will provide 98 static water tanks to 82 complexes, markets, and hawker centres within its jurisdiction that will be affected by scheduled water disruptions from January 10 to 14.

MBPP mayor, Datuk Ir A. Rajendran, said this initiative was taken to facilitate business operations during the period, as these premises lack permanent water tanks adding that the tanks would be delivered gradually starting today.

He said the 28 affected locations include George Town, Tanjung Tokong and Tanjung Bungah (6); Jelutong (13); Gelugor (5); Bayan Baru, Batu Maung and Relau (7); Bayan Lepas, Sungai Ara and Balik Pulau (4); as well as Air Itam (8). In addition, are 11 other locations in Sungai Ara, Balik Pulau and Permatang Damar Laut.

“Each tank has a capacity of 2,271 litres and we have purchased 105 tanks to be supplied to locations without tanks. One or two tanks will be placed at each location depending on the usage and number of stalls.

“We will also assign a staff member to each location to monitor the water quantity in the tanks. They will be responsible for contacting the MBPP operations room to arrange for refilling to ensure an adequate water supply for usage,” he told a press conference at the MBPP building today.

According to him, a total of 159 locations, incuding complexes, markets, and hawker centres are under the administration of MBPP in the Northeast and Southwest districts.

Meanwhile, Rajendran said all 16 hawkers affected by the fire that destroyed their stalls at the Lorong Bukit Dumbar Hawker Centre in Jelutong early yesterday morning will be provided with temporary sites to continue their businesses.

He said alternative locations nearby have been found for them to temporarily relocate and continue operations.

“The existing site is deemed unsafe and business activities are prohibited by the fire department. We will await the completion of the fire department’s investigation before determining the necessary upgrades.

“We already have plans (to upgrade the hawker site), and an allocation of RM441,000 has been approved. However, it seems that it has to be postponed, and for now, we will relocate the traders to nearby locations while waiting for the permanent site to be redeveloped,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that a total of 16 stalls at Lorong Bukit Dumbar Hawker Centre were destroyed in a fire about 5.50am and fortunately no casualties were involved. — Bernama