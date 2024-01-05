GEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) will make continuous efforts to restore water supply promptly and hopes there will be no obstacles in the repair and recovery process during the four-day scheduled disruption from Jan 10.

PBAPP chief executive officer, Ir K.Pathmanathan, said at least 101 areas in the Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) dan Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) districts will receive water supply after 48 hours of the scheduled disruption.

“Another 157 areas involving the districts of SPT, Seberang Perai Selatan(SPS), Northeast and Southwest on the island will start receiving water supply after 72 hours.

“The remaining 12 areas in the Southwest district, located at the end of the distribution pipe network, will receive water supply after 98 hours, and PBAPP is committed to restoring water supply promptly in all affected areas,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

A total of 590,000 water consumers, including non-domestic users, will experience water disruption following the closure of the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA) operations to make way for the replacement of two faulty 1,200-millimeter valves.

PBAPP announced that the scheduled disruption lasting 98 hours will start from 6 am on Jan 10 until 6 pm on Jan 14, which also involves other works at 22 locations across Penang.

Meanwhile, Pathmanathan said that to facilitate water supply diversion to residents, PBAPP has prepared 19 units of 24,000-litre flexi tanks, 27 units of 40,000-litre jumbo tanks, and 78 units of 2,500-litre static tanks.

“In addition, PBAPP provides tankers, in which eight units are from us, 34 tankers from volunteer fire brigades, seven from the Seberang Perai City Council, eight from the Penang Island City Council and tanker lorries from state water operators.

He said schools, especially boarding schools, are advised to store water for use, and PBAPP will assist by sending tanker lorries, especially in areas expected to receive water supply late.

Meanwhile, State Infrastructure, Transportation and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has agreed in principle to assist Penang but has not finalised the number of water tanks to be sent.

He said that during the previous water supply disruption, SPAN provided 15 mobile water tanks when the water supply disruption affected around 200,000 water users in Southwest (the island area) and Seberang Perai (the mainland area) last month.

“This time, we ask for more (water tanks) from SPAN, and they are finalising the number of tanks to be placed in critical areas.

“In terms of logistics, PBAPP is finalising several locations where the water tanks will be placed. We will focus on critical areas such as Balik Pulau, Seberang Perai Selatan and Sungai Ara,” he said.

Zairil said repair work would be carried out on the first day, and as soon as the work is completed, water restoration will begin. Water supply in areas closest to the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant, namely Seberang Perai Utara, is expected to be restored first.

“Logically, Balik Pulau and Seberang Perai Selatan areas will be the last to receive water supply, so these critical areas will be our focus besides hospitals, dialysis centers, clinics, elderly homes and prisons,” he said. — Bernama