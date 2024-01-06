Advertisement

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 6 — The issue of whether Sabah Umno will cooperate with other parties including Parti Warisan (Warisan) in the next State Election (PRN) will only be determined by Sabah Umno which has its own autonomous powers.

Sabah Umno Information Chief Datuk Suhaimi Nasir said, outsiders have no right to ask Sabah Umno Chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin to step down if they cooperate with other parties including Warisan.

According to Suhaimi so far, there has been no decision on whether Umno will cooperate with other parties to face the upcoming PRN.

Advertisement

He added, Sabah Umno needs to be careful and only cooperate with parties that respect the agreement signed.

“We will work with political parties that respect each other’s agreements and benefit Umno and Sabah.

“We will also see friends who have loyalty, sincerity in carrying out their responsibilities as partners to fight for the benefit of the people of Sabah,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Advertisement

Suhami, who is also Libaran division chief said this when asked to comment on the recommendation of the Chairman of the Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat Malaysia (G57), Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar, who urged Bung Moktar to step down from leading Sabah Umno if he still wants to continue his desire to work with Warisan.

Zulkarnain said as a political activist, he was disappointed with Umno for cooperating with Warisan.

“They try to deny it but of course now Umno is formed into two groups, and we are in the group that opposes Bung Moktar and Warisan,” he said in a recent press conference.

Suhaimi questioned who Zulkarnain is in Sabah Umno.

“Zulkarnain has no right to urge Bung to step down as the leader of Sabah Umno even if Sabah Umno decides to merge with other parties including Warisan especially to face the upcoming PRN,” he said.

Suhaimi also urged Zulkarnain to take care of the NGO he represents and not use it as a ‘rope’ for other parties to divide Sabah Umno.

“Whatever Umno Sabah decisions whether to cooperate with other parties, especially to face the upcoming PRN, that is Sabah Umno’s right, let us, Sabah Umno decide and not be determined by outsiders especially those who are not related to Umno,” stressed Suhaimi. — Borneo Post