KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today reiterated that information gathered in the Central Database Hub (Padu) will not be used to drive campaigning for the 16th general election.

Fahmi, who is also the government spokesperson, said the Department of Personal Data Protection (JPDP) will ensure the private data in the system would not be misused.

“Before any data or information is disclosed to Padu, from the previous agency, which was under my care now under the care of (Digital Minister) Gobind Singh, there are some terms and conditions that are imposed in the disclosure process.

“So, it cannot be misused and I believe that even if there was a party who misused it before, we do not intend to do the same thing,” he told reporters after visiting the Jualan Termurah Demi Rakyat, in Kerinchi, here.

Fahmi, who is also the PKR information chief, said the national unity government parties also have different strategies to campaigning than their political rivals.

The minister said the Padu system was to ensure that those who might fall through the cracks of planned subsidy rationalization would have the opportunity to correct this.

“To enter data in near real time for this system to collect, not only from agencies but also from the people, is actually a solid system that we can collect from all agencies but gives space through the interface that has been launched.

“So, the main benefit of PADU is for those who need support and will be given subsidies and so on. That’s why the main function is not to campaign,” he said.

When asked about seniors who may have trouble with Padu’s online system, he said the government will ask community leaders such as the Residents Representative Council (MPP) to help.

He also said that there were Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) were those having issues could visit for assistance.

Fahmi then said that there was no need for undue concern as Padu has only just been launched, and there is still time for all relevant parties including elected representatives like him to assist those with issues verifying their information in the database.