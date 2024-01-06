KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Ministry of Education (KPM) is conducting an investigation related to a viral video on social media involving a school student being bullied to ensure that action is taken and the matter is resolved immediately.

The MoE in a statement disclosed that the initial step taken is based on the Special Circular Letter (SPI) Number 12 of 2023: Implementation of Guidelines for the Management of Misbehaviour of Bullying in Educational Institutions Under the MoE.

“This includes contacting parents or guardians, conducting a transparent and detailed investigation, informing the School Liaison Officer (PPS) from police (PDRM) and providing counselling services to all students involved.

“The school is also requested to ensure that disciplinary action is taken against the guilty student(s) and recorded because the MoE does not compromise with bullying in educational institutions under its management,” according to the statement.

Today, a video of a teenager sitting on the victim as they wrestled in the bushes went viral on social media, who then also took a plastic bag filled with dry leaves and threw it on the victim’s head.

The Ministry of Education in the statement also called on all parties, including the media and the public, to comply with the provisions of the law by not disclosing the identity of children involved in bullying.

“The Child Act 2001 (Act 611) provides that the identity of children involved in criminal cases cannot be disclosed and must be protected. The cooperation of the whole community is also requested to not normalise the misconduct of bullying,” according to the MoE.

Complaints on bullying and sexual harassment can be made through the special Bully complaint line, on WhatsApp, e-mail: [email protected] and at the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA). — Bernama