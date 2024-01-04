ALOR GAJAH, Jan 4 — The Melaka state government is offering various special incentives to investors from China in an effort to attract investment in various sectors including the tourism industry, particularly involving arts and culture.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the initiative also aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and China in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.

“The state government is focusing on attracting investors from China in all sectors including the tourism sector because Malaysia, particularly Melaka, has a history of close relationship for the last 600 years with China, especially during the heydays of Admiral Cheng Ho.

“Thus, the state government is offering special incentives to welcome more investors from China,” he told reporters after officiating at the Edra Education Support Programme 2023 and the launch of the Edra book donation campaign which was also attended by the state education, higher education and religious affairs exco member Datuk Rahmad Mariman

Ab Rauf said the incentive offered was an attraction for several investment companies from China to invest in Melaka and expand their business, including Edra Power Holdings Sdn Bhd.

He said that in conjunction with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, Melaka will also participate in the celebration through various programmes and activities that have been designed.

The Edra Education Support Programme implemented since 2005 was a programme for the distribution of school supplies to students as well as financial contributions to primary schools.

In the programme, a total of 10 selected schools in the Alor Gajah district received assistance from Edra Power Holdings involving shoe vouchers and school bags worth RM120 as well as financial assistance to schools involving an allocation of RM4,000 to RM6,000 for each school involved.

Also, more than 2,000 exercise books were donated to the schools involved, such as books for mathematics and science subjects. — Bernama