MELAKA, Jan 1 —The Melaka state government is willing to utilise opportunities for cooperation in the form of art and culture with other states, including cultural heritage, to attract tourists.

Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said this included further expansion of programmes such as the Melaka-Pahang Heritage and Tourism Festival 2023, which was held here in Banda Hilir last November.

“It will be extended from tourism related to traditional food for both states. This cooperation will not only add value to domestic tourism of both states but also at the international level,” he told reporters after the opening of the House of Patin Melaka restaurant in Kampung Hulu here today.

The entrance of of the House of Patin Melaka restaurant in Kampung Hulu is seen during its opening in Melaka January 1, 2024. — Bernama pic

Also present was Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Abd Rauf said they are also seeking co-operation between Melaka and Pahang in the form of historical research on ancient Melaka.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said both states not only have attractive tourist destinations but also need to showcase the uniqueness of their culinary heritage to present to tourists.

“These two states will show synergy with tourists coming to Melaka or vice versa, and God willing, we will build stronger co-operation,” he said. — Bernama