MELAKA, Jan 2 — The Ayer Keroh Sessions Court today sentenced a former accounts executive to 24 years in prison after the woman pleaded guilty to six counts of breach of trust and misappropriating funds totalling over RM680,000 four years ago.

Tan Siau Ling, 43, entered the plea during two separate proceedings before Judge Mohd Sabri Ismail and Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam.

The accused was charged with committing the offences while employed at Hap Yeng Seng Sdn Bhd by transferring money from the company’s United Overseas Bank account into several bank accounts belonging to her and her ex-husband, amounting to RM680,108.13.

She was charged with committing the offences at the company premises on Jalan PM 5, Plaza Mahkota Melaka here between May 24, 2019 and October 23, 2019.

The charges framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code provide imprisonment for up to 14 years with the possibility of whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim and Rashidah Baharom recommended a suitable punishment as a lesson for both the accused and the community, taking into consideration the losses incurred by the company.

However, lawyer Nur Atifah Kamal Effendi, representing the accused, urged the court to consider a minimal prison sentence as Tan, a single mother, has expressed remorse and has three school-going children and an ailing mother to support.

The court then sentenced Tan to four years in prison for each count and ordered that the sentences run concurrently from the date of arrest on June 20, 2023. — Bernama