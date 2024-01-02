KAJANG, Jan 2 — Half of the 155 High-Risk Areas (KBT) identified by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) nationwide as of November last year are now Low-Risk Areas (KBR), said its director-general Sutekno Ahmad Belon.

He said 77 or 99 per cent of the KBT achieved green status and classified as KBR last year, compared to 39 KBT in 2022.

“AADK is confident and has set a target to change the KBT status of 117 areas as KBR in 2024,” he told reporters at the agency’s monthly assembly and New Year mandate here today.

In another development, Sutekno said the use of the latest technology, including three-dimensional (3D) printing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), was seen as a threat in the production and consumption of drugs.

Advertisement

He said this was based on the views of researchers and experts at the National Science Symposium on Drug Addiction in October last year.

They viewed the challenge to drug threats in the Industrial Revolution 4.0 as huge, thus impacting drug production on an unimaginable scale with extensive access across national borders, he added.

“The use of technology has been taken advantage of by suppliers to widely distribute drugs. We are concerned that this technology is being used by suppliers to distribute drugs online based on orders made via smartphones.

Advertisement

“I think this is one of the challenges that needs to be looked at seriously by all parties and AADK suggests that the government take the initiative to empower the use of technology such as AI and 3D printing in monitoring and controlling drug problems at all levels,” he said.

He also expressed the need for all government agencies, especially stakeholders, to increase their capacity and readiness to face the evolution of drug abuse challenges in the era of Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Regarding AADK’s Mobile Treatment and Rehabilitation (MRT) service which was introduced in 2021, Sutekno said it will continue to be enhanced by expanding access to those who have difficulty accessing AADK services.

He said that as of last December, MRT ADDK exceeded the target with a total of 8,814 clients, involving a 57 per cent increase in the reach of MRT services nationwide, compared to 3,444 clients in 2022.

“AADK is taking steps to improve its treatment and rehabilitation services through a mobile platform outside the AADK setting, which is the AADK MRT with a target of 3,800 clients in 2023.

“Alhamdulillah, the AADK MRT service has attracted the interest of clients as it is easily accessible,” he said.

According to him, the AADK’s MRT service does not only benefit AADK’s clients, but also the Prison Department and the Social Welfare Department through the collaboration of strategic partners. — Bernama