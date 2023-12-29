KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Malaysia Airlines along with its subsidiary Firefly will be offering fixed-price tickets for flights originating from Kuala Lumpur as well as Penang (for Firefly flights) to Sabah and Sarawak for travels in 2024. The fixed price is for the base fare and one-way travel to East Malaysia.

Travellers can grab the special fares for trips can purchase the tickets beginning from January 1, 2024. This follows the announcement by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia on December 15, 2023 that it is subsidising fares during the festive periods.

The fixed-priced tickets are applicable from two airports, with selected destinations from each airport for travel dates three days before specified festive dates:

Advertisement

From Kuala Lumpur (KLIA):

• Kota Kinabalu (BKI)

• Tawau (TWU)

Advertisement

• Sandakan (SDK)

• Labuan (LBU)

• Kuching (KCH)

• Miri (MYY)

• Sibu (SBW)

• Bintulu (BTU)

From Penang (PEN):

• Kota Kinabalu (BKI)

• Kuching (KCH)

In addition to the subsidised festive fares, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly will also be having a special promotion to ring in the New Year, available for purchase from January 9 to 22, 2024. Malaysia Airlines’ will be offering fares starting from just RM79 all-in one-way to domestic destinations and from RM219 all-in one-way to international destinations for travel starting from January 9 to November 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, travellers can also take advantage of Firefly’s enticing promotion during the same period starting from just RM69 for travel beginning January 9 to June 30, 2024. The promotion applies to all Firefly-operated routes, including those operated by its Boeing 737-800 aircraft, and customers can enjoy extra 10 per cent Bonus Enrich Points during the promotion period. — SoyaCincau