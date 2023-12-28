KLANG, Dec 28 — The Sessions Court today sentenced an unemployed man to 15 years jail and ordered him to be given three strokes of the cane after finding him guilty of raping his friend’s daughter last year.

Judge Syafeera Mohd Said passed the sentence on Mohamad Zainol Hafiz Mohamad Azmi, 26, after finding that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt at the end of the defence case.

She ordered Mohamad Zainol Hafiz to serve the jail sentence from today, and to undergo counselling throughout his imprisonment, as well as to be placed on a two-year probation supervision after completing his time.

Mohamad Zainol Hafiz was charged with raping the 12-year-old girl at a house in Sawah Sempadan, Tanjong Karang, near here at 4am on February 6, 2022.

The charge, under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum 20-year jail term and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul ‘Izzati Mohamad appeared for the prosecution while the man was represented by counsel Izzat Amir Saharudin. — Bernama