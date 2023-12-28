KUCHING, Dec 28 — Santubong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri presented RM31,082.25 to Wisma Putra to help repatriate the remains of Sarawakian Nurhaslinda Abdullah, who passed away in Seoul, South Korea on December 25.

In a statement today, Nancy said the funds are meant to expedite the process of settling hospital bills, management of the remains and burial costs.

“If we delay the process, the cost will just increase. So, the office of the Santubong MP has advanced the payment first.

“Her remains will be brought home from Seoul on January 4,” she said.

The media reported that the family of Nurhaslinda, 30, needed financial assistance to repatriate her remains.

Nurhaslinda, who started working in South Korea in September, had surgery for a hole in her heart 10 years ago and was also an asthma patient. — Bernama

