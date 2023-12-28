KOTA BARU, Dec 28 — The Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Pasir Mas has resumed operations today.

The Kelantan Immigration Department Strategic Planning and Corporate Service Division announced this through a media statement today.

On Tuesday, the Rantau Panjang ICQS was temporarily closed as the entire area surrounding the complex was flooded, making it difficult for the public to access the location.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey of the Rantau Panjang town area today found that the floodwaters had receded and the people have resumed their daily activities. — Bernama

