IPOH, Dec 28 — Two local men, believed to be the masterminds, were detained during a pre-dawn raid in Bagan Datuk, on suspicion of attempting to smuggle out 60 undocumented migrants to Indonesia.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police received information from members of the public at 3.45am to notify that a vessel loaded with undocumented migrants was grounded at Bagan Sungai Tiang Darat, Selekoh.

Mohd Yusri said a team from the Hilir Perak (IPD) Crime Investigation Department and the Bidor Batalion 3 (General Operations Force) and a Marine Police team from Kampung Acheh were deployed to the scene but upon inspection, the teams failed to find any illegal immigrants on the vessel.

“Upon inspection at a nearby oil palm plantation, the enforcement team found 40 men and 20 women, believed to be undocumented migrants from Indonesia, aged between 20 and 64, hiding in the area.

“The vessel was believed to be on its way to Tanjung Balai, Indonesia but was grounded due to engine problems,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri added that the two local men, aged 38 and 63, and driving two vehicles that were used to transport the illegal immigrants to the location, were also detained during the raid.

“The success is due to the close cooperation between members of the public and the police. The people must serve as the eyes and ears of the enforcement authorities to curb illegal activities, he said. — Bernama

