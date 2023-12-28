MIRI, Dec 28 — Sarawak’s tourism sector can expect a ‘buzzing’ 2024 with Miri in particular poised to be the main draw, said Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Sarawak chairman John Teo.

He said the various initiatives undertaken by the state government and private sector have placed Sarawak’s tourism sector back on track after the setbacks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Having achieved the target of three million visitors in just the first 10 months of 2023, I believe the Sarawak government’s target of four million tourist arrivals for 2024 is achievable.

“Sarawak’s acquisition of MASwings will surely expand the state’s air connectivity to nearby regions, especially Hong Kong and Shenzhen in China, Singapore, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries.

“This will open up Sarawak for trade and investment opportunities, as well as tourism and business events,” he said in a statement.

Last week, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said he expects Sarawak’s own airline to be up and running as early as the second quarter of next year, once the state’s takeover of MASwings is completed.

For Miri, Teo said the upgrade of Miri Airport will allow it to handle the 2.78 million passengers expected next year.

In addition, the completion of Miri Sentral by early 2024 is expected to see more people arriving by bus from across Sarawak as well as from Kalimantan, Brunei and Sabah, he added.

“Also spurring Miri’s economy would be the completion of the new Miri Convention Centre expected at the end of 2025; the proposed Senior Retreat Centre for those aged 60 years and above; SOHO-type premium outlets, and a host of other infrastructures,” he said. — Borneo Post Online