KOTA TINGGI, Dec 28 — The body of a Singaporean man, who was feared to have drowned after being swept away by waves yesterday, was found along the stretch of beach by the One&Only Desaru Coast resort here early this morning.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department said several members of the public came across the body of the 49-year-old man at 5.30am.

“The victim was found about 5km away from his last known location at The Westin Desaru Coast Beach here.

“The search and rescue (SAR) team later handed over the victim’s remains to the police for further action,” said the Johor Fire and Rescue Department in a statement today.

This latest development puts an end to the SAR operation, involving 17 fire and rescue personnel, that started yesterday afternoon.

The SAR operation was mounted after a father and his 16-year-old son were hit by waves as they were by the water’s edge before being swept away at about 12.30pm.

The victims are believed to have been on a family holiday.

It was reported that members of the public managed to save the victim’s son who was immediately sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital for treatment.

Penawar Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Senior Assistant Superintendent Masri Ibrahim, was quoted as saying that a red flag was raised in the beach area as a warning to visitors not to engage in activities on the beach.

The beaches of Johor’s eastern coast are known to be dangerous to swimmers towards the year-end due to adverse weather conditions brought on by the monsoon.