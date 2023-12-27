JOHOR BARU, Dec 27 — A Singaporean man is feared missing, while his son has been rescued after being swept away by waves at The Westin Desaru Coast Beach, Kota Tinggi, earlier today.

Penawar Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Senior Assistant Superintendent Masri Ibrahim, said the victim, who has yet to be found, is identified as Isaac Kelvin Tan Lee Thong, 49, while his son, Gabriel Ian Tan Way Ping, 16, was saved.

He said that according to information from the public, both victims were reportedly hit by waves while frolicking at the water’s edge before being swept away.

“After the incident, the man went missing and has not been found yet, while his son was rescued by the public and sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital before the rescue team arrived at the scene.

“A red flag was raised there as a warning to visitors not to engage in activities on the beach due to weather conditions,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, search and rescue operations are still ongoing, and the team is conducting a surface search using specific techniques.

Masri said his team received a distress call on the incident at 12.33pm and 17 members from the Penawar, Sungai Rengit, and Mersing Fire and Rescue Departments, along with equipment, were rushed to the scene. — Bernama

