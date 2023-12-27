JOHOR BARU, Dec 27 — Three teenagers were charged at the Magistrate's Court here today with kidnapping a seven-year-old boy, two weeks ago.

Jonathan Yet, 18, and the other two, aged 16 and 17, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate R. Salini.

The three of them were charged with kidnapping the boy at Jalan Serampang, Johor Baru, at 5.15pm on Dec 12.

The charge, framed under Section 363 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides Act, provides imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine upon conviction.

Magistrate Salini set bail at RM2,500 with one surety for each of the accused with the parents or guardians to stand as sureties for the two underaged accused

The court also set Jan 23 for mention for the accused to appoint their counsel and for the Social Welfare Department to submit probationary reports on the three accused.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shamira Mohd Luthfi Ismail prosecuted, while all the accused were unrepresented. — Bernama

