KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — A 70-year-old man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three accounts of committing physical sexual assault on his teenage granddaughter four months ago.

He was charged with committing the offence on the girl, who was then 15 years and seven months old, at a residence in Brickfields here between 6am and 9pm in mid-August this year.

The charge is framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 and read together with Section 16(1) of the same act.

The man faced a maximum of 20 years in prison and whipping caning and as an additional punishment for Section 16(1), imprisonment for not more than five years and not less than two strokes of the cane if found guilty.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali allowed him bail of RM5,000 with one surety for each charge and also ordered him to not intimidate the victim and witnesses.

She set Jan 29 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed Ayub prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama

