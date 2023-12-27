KLANG, Dec 27 — A fruit seller was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his girlfriend two weeks ago.

Khoo Choon Heng, 44, nodded in understanding after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Amirul Asyraf Abd Rashid.

However, no plea was recorded as a murder case falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

According to the charge sheet, Khoo was alleged to have killed Koh Chea Ling, 26, at Jalan Bayu Tinggi 5, Taman Bayu Tinggi here at around 1pm on December 18.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries a death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Bahiyah Amir Haidi prosecuted, while the man was represented by lawyer Sharonpal Singh.

Prior to this, Bernama reported that a woman was found stabbed to death in a car in Klang and jealousy is believed to be the motive for the murder. — bernama

