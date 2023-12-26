KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Participants have started to make their way to meet at the Tabung Haji headquarters tonight ahead of a five-day picket called “Kepung Demi Palestin” — Malay for “siege for the sake of Palestine”.

The event is planned to start at 10pm with several speeches here before picketers make their way to camp in front of the United States Embassy

The presence of the police can be seen near both sites as the officers continue to monitor the crowd, numbering over 100 people so far.

At the time of writing, about 25 police officers are stationed in front of the Tabung Haji building with seven of its cars and van lining up at Jalan Tun Razak.

Participants could be seen wearing the Palestine keffiyeh scarves, bringing with them Palestine flags and banners in support of Gazans.

Situasi semasa di hadapan Menara Tabung Haji sempena Aksi Solidariti : #Kepung Demi Palestin yang akan berlangsung bermula malam ini 26 Disember sehingga malam ambang tahun baru 31 Disember ini. pic.twitter.com/fIdPalgqpg — #Undi18 (@UNDI18MY) December 26, 2023

A police “black maria” prison transport lorry was seen blocking the pathway heading towards the US Embassy with several officers there on standby.

Earlier, the police said they had not received any application for the organisation of the event, with Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah, confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama.

An unknown participant had also laid an Israeli flag on the road, which was trampled by cars that drove over it.

Participants and police personnel are seen during the Kepung Demi Palestin event to occupy the US Embassy compound at Masjid Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur, December 26, 2023. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The organising coalition called Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin said the picket is planned to be held until New Year's Eve.

It is demanding four things: The end to the arbitrary killings of Palestinians; an immediate, permanent and unconditional truce; addressing the immediate needs of civilians in Gaza for both aid and protection; and the recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to a sovereign state.

A total of 63 civil society organisations and various wings of political parties have backed the picket as of 2pm.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has earlier insisted peace can only be achieved in Gaza if Hamas is destroyed, the territory demilitarised and Palestinian society “deradicalised”, after warning the war is set to intensify.