KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — With the Gaza ceasefire failing to hold, a coalition of nearly 50 civil society organisations and political parties will host a five-day picket in front of the United States Embassy here from tonight until New Year’s Eve.

Called “Kepung Demi Palestin” — Malay for “siege for the sake of Palestine” — the coalition said the peaceful event aims to pressure the superpower ally of Israel to call for the end of the disproportionate backlash against Hamas’ surprise attack.

“Despite the continuous demand for ceasefire in Gaza, Israel continues to inflict this genocide on the Palestinians. The US is one of the largest supporters, one of the main culprits behind it.

“They even blocked the resolution for a ceasefire. They repeatedly use their veto power to sabotage any efforts to achieve peace in Palestine,” the spokesman of the coalition Chua Tian Chang told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

Advertisement

Also known as Tian Chua, the activist and former PKR vice-president said the gathering aims to remind the public of the current situation in Palestine where a humanitarian crisis is happening.

“Innocent children have been killed. The number of dead and starving casualties is increasing in Gaza. About 20,057 people have died in Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks. More than two million Palestinians in Gaza are in a food crisis or worse, 576,600 people are in a catastrophic famine.

“That is what the people in Gaza are facing right now. The siege is to get the public’s attention and remind them a humanitarian crisis is ongoing right now,” Chua said.

Advertisement

The coalition represented by Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin includes groups such as the Malaysia Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim), Malaysian Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine, BDS Movement Malaysia, Viva Palestina Malaysia, Bersih, Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram), and several student groups.

The political parties which have expressed their support include the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM), Parti Pejuang Tanahair, and the youth wings of Pakatan Harapan (PH) components PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara, and the corresponding wings of Perikatan Nasional (PN) components PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Chua said the coalition is demanding four things: The end to the arbitrary killings of Palestinians; an immediate, permanent and unconditional truce; addressing the immediate needs of civilians in Gaza for both aid and protection; and the recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to a sovereign state.

He assured the public that the event would not pose any disturbance to the public and the flow of traffic around the US Embassy, adding that both the police and the Home Ministry have been notified.

People attends the Solidarity with Palestine rally in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil October 24, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

“We will stage a siege in the vicinity of the embassy building. There will be no marching or any attempt to go inside the embassy. It won’t disrupt the traffic and the public. There will be no conflict or challenge to the law.

“It is just to remind everyone what is happening in Gaza. Our action is in line with the Malaysian government’s view on this issue where we demand ceasefire and humanitarian aid. The government is constantly pushing for it and we are calling for it too,” he said.

In October, the government had backed a Palestine solidarity rally held in Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also making an appearance.

Chua said the public is welcome to join the event, starting with a gathering at the mosque in the Tabung Haji Building at 10pm tonight where speeches and forums will be held.

“There’s no demand for the public to stay with us six days straight. You can come in on the second day, and go home to have some rest and come back to join us. You want to sleep with us there or not is entirely up to you. There’s no pressure. It is on a rotation basis.

“Those who wish to come, bring equipment such as tents, sleeping bags, umbrellas, and the Malaysian and Palestine flags with you. You can bring your own banner in calling for a ceasefire. And we do need people to donate food and mineral water for the attendees,” he said.

Chua called for all Malaysians regardless of race, religion and colour, as well as those who are in solidarity with the Palestinians, in the spirit of humanity to come together in this action.

“We will set up tents and stay in them throughout the pickets, we will hold solidarity events every night, and install flags and symbols of the struggle of the Palestinian people. We are also planning a ‘mega ceramah’ to be held as a grand finale on the last day as a closing event.

“The picket will be something new to Malaysians but it is how they have done it in other countries. It is time for Malaysians to do pickets to put pressure on the US,” he said.

Earlier this month, the United States Chargé d’Affaires Manu Bhalla told Malay Mail that while the two countries’ policies on the Palestine-Israel conflict are different, there are still many other areas of commonalities between both of them over the conflict.

The US deputy chief of mission to Malaysia said his country also shared the same concerns regarding the conflict, such as respect for the rights of Palestine civilians, the high number of Palestinians that have been killed, and a need for adherence to international humanitarian laws.