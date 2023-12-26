KOTA BARU, Dec 26 —Flo

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said in a statement that the cases involved a boy in Kubang Kerian, Kota Baru and two girls in Pasir Mas.

He also advised the public to be more concerned about the safety of children under their care and always be aware of and comply with instructions and guidelines issued by the authorities.

“The public is also reminded, especially youths with motorcycles, not to go to flooded places to have fun as they may be courting danger,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement