KOTA BARU, Dec 26 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has cut off electricity supply to 40 locations around Pasir Mas as of 10am following the heavy rain and floods to ensure the safety of consumers.

In a post on its Facebook page, TNB said the affected areas were Sekolah Menengah Ugama Al Falah, Booster Jeram Perdah, Balai Polis Jeram Perdah, Bongor, Bukit Lata, Taman Gemilang, Pengkalan Rakit, Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual To’Deh, Terusan, Bakat 2 and Pusat Penyembelihan GP.

“Other areas are Merbau Serongga, Serongga, Gual Pinang, Kuin Merah, Gual Nering, JPS Bendang Guchil, Sekolah Kebangsaan Gial Sitok, Gual Sitok, Kebakat, Gual Petai Beruk, Gual Bunut, Kubang Kual, Kusar, Gertak Nombor 3, Taman Rantau Jaya and Kuarters Kastam.

“Also affected are Telekom Rantau Panjang, Zainab Ramli, Sekolah Kebangsaan Rantau Panjang 1 and 2, Unit Pencegahan Penyeludupan Rantau Panjang, Tasek Permai, Kedap, Kompleks Imigresen, Bandar Rantau Panjang, Gual Tokdeh, Loji Air Rantau Panjang, Kastam Rantau Panjang, Taman Desa Wira Jaya 2-3, Prima Lubok Jong 1-3 and Taman Desa Wira,” read the post.

Advertisement

TNB advised the public not to turn on electrical equipment or use cables that were submerged in flood waters.

“Always be on the alert for heavy rain and the risk of floods. Electrical equipment submerged in floodwaters should be avoided for fear of current leakage,” it said. — Bernama