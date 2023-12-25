MELAKA, Dec 25 — Two teenagers were killed when the motorcycle they were on was involved in a three-vehicle crash at Jalan Krubong Permai here last night.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the victims were identified as Putra Norsyaqir Putrawirawan and Erwan Idris, both aged 19.

In the 9.30pm incident, pillion rider Erwan died at the scene, while Putra Norsyaqir was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Melaka Hospital.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when a Perodua Axia car, driven by a 25-year-old man, veered into the opposite lane before crashing into the victims’ motorcycle and a Perodua Myvi,” Christopher said in a statement today.

The Perodua Axia driver as well as the Perodua Myvi driver and a passenger escaped unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama

