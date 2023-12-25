JOHOR BARU, Dec 25 — A foreign woman was found stabbed to death at a house in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, near Skudai here early yesterday morning.

Johor Baru Utara district police chief ACP Balveer Singh said they received a distress call on the incident at 4.35am.

“The 41-year-old victim is believed to have been stabbed with a sharp object,” he said in a statement today.

Balveer Singh said following that, the police arrested a 41-year-old foreign woman and a 24-year-old foreign man at 7.47pm the same day.

Advertisement

He said that the woman was nabbed at her house, while the man, who is also the victim’s brother, was detained at a garbage dumpsite in the Taman Ungku Tun Aminah area.

Balveer Singh said the police also seized a knife at the scene of the crime, adding that they were still investigating the motive of the incident.

The police will apply for a remand order on the suspects today, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Advertisement

Those with any information about the incident are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Wong Chee Hoong at 016-6943836. — Bernama