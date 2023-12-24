KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A man was beaten to death during an argument with his girlfriend’s brother and the body was found buried in an undergrowth in the backyard of the girl’s family home in Sungai Choh, Rawang, Selangor, yesterday.

Acting Gombak District Police Chief Supt Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, when contacted, said the incident occurred at about 11am when the victim, together with his girlfriend, her brother and two others, went to the house to discuss the victim’s relationship with the girl.

“Later at about 5pm, a 27-year-old family member of the girl claimed she overheard a conversation between her husband and his brother about burying a body and then called the police to inform the matter at 11.25pm,” he said.

He said acting on the woman’s information, the police went to the scene and arrested three siblings, including a woman, to facilitate the investigation.

The three suspects, aged between 29 and 33, are on remand for seven days starting today and the police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he added.

Meanwhile, Ariffin said the Tracker Dog Unit (K9) was also mobilised to the scene to locate the body.

The body was exhumed at 5am today and sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for an autopsy, he said, adding that the police have launched a manhunt for four individuals believed to be involved in the incident, including the victim’s girlfriend.

He urged those with information on the incident to contact Investigating Officer ASP Puteri Noor Asiah Mohd Sharif at 012-6718024 or the Gombak District Police Headquarters operations room at 03-61262242. — Bernama