KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 24 — The third wave of floods in Terengganu today sent 102 people from 25 families to three relief centres in Dungun and Marang.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, 69 evacuees from 17 families were being housed at Kampung Shukor Multipurpose Hall and 21 people from five families at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pusat in Dungun.

In Marang, 12 evacuees from three families were at Wakaf Tapai Civic Hall.

Rainy condition is expected to persist in several parts of Terengganu.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that the levels of four rivers in Terengganu had exceeded the danger point. The level of Sungai Nerus at Kampung Langkap was 21.72 metres (m); Sungai Setiu at Kampung Besut (17.69m); Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (20.1m); and Sungai Tebak at Tebak Bridge (18.71m). — Bernama