KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― Traffic on major highways have started to build up this morning following an increase in vehicles in conjunction with the Christmas celebration on Monday.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman, when contacted, said traffic was congested and moving slowly northbound from Sungai Buloh to Bukit Beruntung as of 9.30am.

There was also an accident at KM426.5 southbound from Bukit Tagar to Bukit Beruntung, with the right lanes on both sides still closed, causing an 11-kilometre (km) gridlock heading north while traffic heading south is still under control.

A PLUS update on X (formerly known as Twitter) said an accident occurred at KM182.2 northbound from Jasin to Ayer Keroh, with the right lane obstructed, causing a 4km congestion.

Meanwhile, traffic is also reported to be slow-moving before the Gombak Toll Plaza eastbound from Gombak up to Genting Sempah following an increased number of vehicles. ― Bernama

