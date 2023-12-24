KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Traffic flow on the major expressways in the country is under control with no extraordinary congestion reported on major roads leading out of the Klang Valley this morning as city dwellers begin their journey home for the Christmas holiday.

A spokesperson of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted by Bernama, said traffic congestions were reported at several locations due to accidents, including at Kilometre 263.2 of the North-South Expressway heading to Ipoh.

“The incident has been cleared; however, traffic is still slow at the location, and road users are advised to be cautious,” he said.

He said a slight congestion also occurred southbound from Bandar Gamuda Cove towards the KLIA Interchange due to an accident.

“Traffic heading towards the East Coast is slightly congested from Kuala Lumpur towards Gombak Toll Plaza due to an increase in vehicles; however, on the East Coast Highway 1 and 2, traffic is smooth in both directions,” he said. — Bernama