TEMERLOH, Dec 24 — The Pahang government will explore a proposal to turn Temerloh into a motorsports hub, including the construction of a racing circuit in the district, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He explained that several factors need to be studied first, including the location and land aspects, before implementing the plan in the future.

“If there are no issues, and we have a suitable site for the project, we will proceed, but it requires a thorough study, further discussions and must go through certain processes.

“At this point, Temerloh, being the central point of the peninsula, is deemed suitable to be developed into a motorsports hub, including the construction of a racing circuit,” he told reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the Temerloh 2023 2-Wheel Motorsports Carnival at Dataran Temerloh.

The carnival, held for two days, was aimed to gather motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide and raise awareness about road safety. Wan Rosdy said it received a positive response, with over 15,000 attendees recorded during the event.

Therefore, he proposed that the inaugural programme be continued next year, and the state government is ready to support events involving youths.

“We will make this programme an annual event in Temerloh, and I think that it should be implemented in other districts because it has received a positive response. This programme can foster camaraderie among the youth,” he said.

Elaborating further, he mentioned that the state government was always concerned and sensitive to the needs of the youths. For instance, in the 2024 budget, the state government has allocated a total of RM720,000, providing RM200 per person, to assist young individuals aged between 18 and 21 in Pahang to obtain a driving licence.

“I also want to advise the youths to obtain a driving licence and drive responsibly and with discipline on the roads,” he added. — Bernama