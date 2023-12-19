KUANTAN, Dec 19 — Recipients of houses under the Fisherman Resettlement Programme (PSN) are today told not to sell the house.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the price of the PSN houses is set at RM35,000 per unit and categorised as low-cost houses, with the owners exempted from stamp duty.

“They are also given a reduction in the deposit payment for electricity and water metres. Hence, these houses are provided to help them own their own house. So, they should not sell the.

“The state government will monitor it through the fishermen’s association and so on,” he told reporters after handing over the house keys to the 16 recipients of the Bunut Redang PSN Housing project here today.

The project involved the construction of 154 housing units with a total of 126 recipients for phases one and two having received their house keys last year and 2020. Twelve others will receive their house keys next year.

Several additional facilities are being built at the PSN housing area, including a hall, futsal court, a shop building, a kindergarten and a fisherman’s store which are expected to be completed next year.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli Abdullah, 45, who has three children, said he was grateful to be able to own a house after waiting for so long.

“I am very happy. Now my family and I are staying at our parent’s house and are glad that we can finally move to our own house,” he said.

Another recipient, Mohd Zulkifli Jusoh, 52, thanked the government for giving the opportunity for the less affordable to be house owners.

“Thank you very much for helping us, Finally, at over 50 years old, I can own a house,” said the father of nine. — Bernama