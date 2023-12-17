TEMERLOH, Dec 17 — The Pahang4Palestine 2.0 fund to assist Palestinians suffering from the attacks of the Israeli Zionist regime has managed to collect RM1.9 million since it was launched on October 28, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosly Wan Ismail.

He thanked donors for their extraordinary contributions and said that the fund is still open and the state government is targeting a collection of RM2 million.

“We still welcome contributions and, when the time comes, we will discuss with the Foreign Ministry to channel the contribution. We propose that the contribution be given in two forms, cash and goods, such as medicine.

“I guarantee all donors that this contribution, InsyaAllah, will reach the Palestinians. We will not go through middlemen so that there is abuse of the contribution, which we want to make sure reaches the people,” he said.

Wan Rosly told reporters this after officiating the Pekan Sehari Temerloh Cashless programme and the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) Certificate presentation ceremony here today.

The one-day market, which operates every Sunday in Lurah Semantan, received two recognitions from the MBOR, namely as the longest morning market at 2.1 kilometres (km) long and the most number of traders, totalling 607.

Wan Rosdy said that to ensure the collection reaches the Palestinians, the state government would send representatives during the presentation of the contribution, including when the goods are being shipped.

He added that the state had delivered its contributions without using middlemen during the first Pahang4Palestine donation in 2021, where RM700,000 was collected and handed over for the repair of mosques and schools destroyed in the attacks by Israeli soldiers. — Bernama