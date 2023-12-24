KLANG, Dec 24 — The number of Covid-19 cases is expected to drop next month, said Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said that the current Covid-19 situation is being monitored based on four criteria, namely the number of infection cases, deaths, admissions to the intensive care unit (ICU) and the burden faced by health facilities, especially hospitals.

“Insya-Allah, this January (cases) will come down, let’s pray together,” he said, at the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) National Convention, here today.

Yesterday, Dr Dzulkefly said that Covid-19 cases recorded in the 51st Epidemiological Week, from Dec 17 to 22, increased by 29.5 per cent, to 22,413 cases, compared with 17,307 cases recorded in the previous week.

Advertisement

He added that, currently, actions taken by the Ministry of Health (MoH) are according to needs and systematic, and not only looking at the increased number of cases.

“Some are angry because it is not mandatory to wear a face mask. But I will not be influenced by an emotional approach, and what I do is evidence-based, which is subject to the heightened alert system (HAS), and that will continue,” he said.

He said that, in the event of major and drastic changes, the MoH will refer to the four criteria set. — Bernama

Advertisement