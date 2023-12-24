KANGAR, Dec 24 — The Perlis enforcement office of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has given the assurance that there will be no price increase for nine controlled items under the 2023 Christmas Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP), effective from yesterday until December 27.

The ministry’s Perlis enforcement head, Farah Adlina Ropaie said that based on inspections conducted at three wholesalers and 107 retailers in the state yesterday, traders complied with the price scheme and displayed pink price tags on the affected goods.

“The KPDN Perlis office has mobilised all its enforcement officers to carry out inspections and monitoring at wholesale and retail outlets, especially in strategic locations such as public markets, farmers’ markets and supermarkets throughout the state.

“This approach enables enforcement to be carried out more effectively and immediate action can be taken in the event of non-compliance by traders,” she told reporters after conducting the SHMPP inspection and walkabout at a supermarket here today.

Farah Adlina said the Perlis KPDN Office also carried out continuous advocacy to traders to ensure they always comply with the stipulated trade regulations. — Bernama

