KUCHING, Dec 23 — Sarawak needs at least another 1,500 new teachers to overcome the shortage in various disciplines, state Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said today.

He said the announcement by the state Education Department earlier today that Sarawak will receive 1,108 new teachers is a good start, but it will not resolve the overall shortage in the state.

“Based on my ministry’s engagements with the state Education Department, Education Services Commission (ESC) and Education Ministry (MoE), Sarawak would still require at least 1,500 teachers in various disciplines to fill in the vacant posts,” Sagah said in a statement.

“For this reason, it is imperative for all parties to ensure the issue of the shortage of teachers is addressed holistically.”

Sagah said as far as the Sarawak government is concerned, through the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Committee, this issue has been actively discussed and that recommendations have been put forward to MoE and ESC.

He said among the recommendations is the delegation of power in the recruitment of new teachers from ESC to MoE, adding that he hopes that swift action by the relevant parties ensures the issue of teacher shortage in Sarawak is something of the past.

Sagah, however, said his ministry expressed gratitude to MoE on the placement of new teachers in Sarawak.

“My ministry has been discussing the issue diligently with all the relevant parties, including MoE and ESC,” he said, adding that his ministry has also brought the matter to the attention of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Sarawak Education Department, in a statement early today, said it has received 1,108 new teachers consisting of graduates from public and private universities for posting in the state.

He said 422 of them were given placement in primary schools and the remaining 686 teachers in secondary schools, effective December 28.

It said it will work closely with the state Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, MoE, ESC and stakeholders to address the issue of teacher shortage in Sarawak.