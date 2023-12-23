IPOH, Dec 23 — Youths in the state are urged to seize employment opportunities provided by the Perak government, especially in the field of technical education and vocational training (TVET).

In making the call, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that there was an increasing demand for TVET graduates in order to fulfil the need for a highly skilled workforce.

According to him, youths need to capitalise on the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) project in Tanjung Malim, involving an investment of RM40 billion, which will start next year.

“I want to see young people benefiting from the AHTV high-impact project in Tanjung Malim, including in gaining exposure to and mastering automotive technology. Don’t blame the state government if we let this opportunity slip away, allowing those from other states to seize it.

“Similarly, the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LUMIC) project in Manjung, a high-impact project with a total investment of around RM72 billion, will serve as a platform for young people to pursue careers in strategic fields, “ he said in his speech at the Perak Youth Assembly’s appreciation night event here last night.

Also present were State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah, deputy speaker of the Perak State Legislative Assembly Jenny Choi Tsi Jen and Pusat Aspirasi Anak Perak (PASAK) director Aldrin Ng.

Saarani added that the success of the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan lies in the active involvement and capabilities of today’s youth.

“In addition to the projects in Tanjung Malim and Manjung, we are creating job opportunities through initiatives like the Ipoh Raya Integrated Park in Simpang Pulai and the establishment of XP Power, a global conglomerate factory in Seri Iskandar,” he said. — Bernama