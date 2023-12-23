KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Several districts in Kelantan are forecast to be hit by floods from December 24 (Sunday) till Dec 25, said the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

In a statement tonight it said this was based on the severe-level continuous rain forecast issued by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday.

The affected districts are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai, involving the river basin of Sungai Golok, Sungai Kelantan, Sungai Pengkalan Nangka, Sungai Gali, Sungai Kemasin and Sungai Semerak, it said.

DID also noted that floods may occur earlier or later than the expected date, urging residents in the affected areas to be vigilant and follow the authorities’ instructions as well as get current information through the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website or PublicInfoBanjir Facebook page.

“DID will carry out continuous monitoring and update flood warnings if significant rain continues to occur in the river basin,” read the statement. — Bernama

