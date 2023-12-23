KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa urged members of the public to not politicise the relocation of the Nagamma Temple in Sentul, here.

Dr Zaliha assured that the issue would be resolved soon since a discussion was also held with YTL that was headed by YTL Land & Development Berhad Executive Director Datuk Hamidah Bakar to seek a solution.

“The discussion today was positive, and I am confident the issue can be resolved amicably soon. I will ensure the issue is resolved immediately and I urge everyone to stay calm and not turn it into a political issue to ensure peace and harmony among the people of the Federal Territory,” she said in her official Facebook posting today.

The meeting was also attended by Unity Ministry’s Deputy Minister K. Saraswathy, Batu Member of Parliament P. Prabakaran, representatives from Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur and Malaysia Hindu Sangam. — Bernama

