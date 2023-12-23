KLANG, Dec 23 — The election of the five highest positions including the presidency among the 27 members of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) National Leadership Committee is among the highlights at the party’s National Convention which began today.

The election for the 2023-2026 term saw 124 candidates submitting their nomination forms, including party president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, vice-presidents Senator Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof and Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, as well as Strategy Director Datuk Seri Zulkefly Ahmad.

Mohamad, who is the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, is scheduled to open the two-day convention by delivering his presidential speech at about 10am, to be debated by the delegates after that.

It will be Mohamad’s last term to helm the party if he is re-elected at this convention.

According to the party’s constitution, the top five positions including the presidency, are determined by consensus by the 27 top leaders to be elected by the delegates, and a person can only be president for three consecutive terms.

Amanah has more than 200,000 members.

Meanwhile, the itinerary for the convention also includes a special briefing on the current development in Palestine by a representative from the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations (Mapim).

It will then be followed by the presentation and debate of motions by delegates before the election for the Amanah National Leadership Committee 2023-2026 is held tomorrow. — Bernama