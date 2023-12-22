GEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — A factory operator was charged from his bed at the Penang Hospital today for the fatal stabbing of his aunt last Tuesday.

Ong Kok Bu, 29, from Taman Seri Pinang, Butterworth merely nodded when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Siti Zulaika Nordin @ Ghandi from the Butterworth Magistrates’ Court.

No plea was recorded, however, as the offence is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Ong was admitted to the orthopaedic ward due to injuries sustained when he jumped into the sea from the Penang Bridge soon after the incident.

Advertisement

According to the charge sheet, Ong allegedly killed Lee Yen Suan, 42, in front of Amlife Free Treatment, Jalan Taman Sin Tat, Butterworth about 10.55am on December 19.

Ong was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by the death sentence, or prison term of between 30 and 40 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurameera Shahrul Azrin appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

Advertisement

Siti Zulaika set March 25 next year for case mention pending the chemist and forensic reports. — Bernama