SIBU, Dec 22 — Four areas here will face water supply interruptions on December 26.

The Sibu Water Board (SWB) said the areas affected are Bawang Assan, Bukit Besai, Bukit Lan, and Melanggan.

SWB said the supply interruption is necessary due to the installation of the 300mm ductile iron (DI) tee for a freshwater storage tank at SWB’s Sibu West Booster Station.

“The water shutdown will take place from 10pm until the work is completed, with an estimated work time of four to eight hours,” SWB said in a statement.

The board advised consumers to store sufficient water for use during the duration of the supply interruption.

“Our side will endeavour to complete the work as soon as possible, and the water supply will gradually recover in the affected areas.

“If the weather does not permit, the work will be carried out the next day. Every complication that arises is regretted,” said the statement.

For more information, call 013-8106311. — Borneo Post Online