KUCHING, Dec 21 — Sarawak will announce steps to safeguard against Covid-19 today, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has consented to the various steps taken to guard against the infectious disease.

“Covid-19 has resurged and let us all be cautious in celebrating (Christmas). I will be making an announcement tomorrow (Thursday) on the various steps that we will be taking with the approval of Sarawak Premier,” said Uggah at the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) appreciation night dinner at a local hotel last night.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is the state public health, housing and local government minister, had also recently call for the public to stay vigilant against the increasing trend of Covid-19 and encouraged those tested positive to obtain the oral antiviral Paxlovid at health clinics for free.

Meanwhile, federal Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has ruled out reinstituting lockdowns such as movement control order to curb the rising cases of Covid-19 and the current situation was still under control. — Borneo Post Online