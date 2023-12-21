KUCHING, Dec 21 — There is no issue of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) being unfair in providing financial assistance to various houses of worship, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The deputy premier, who is Unifor chairman, said there are 2,453 non-Islamic houses of worship across Sarawak and RM313.158 million in funds have been distributed since 2017.

“Of the amount, 24.5 per cent or RM81.558 million had been allocated to the Roman Catholic Church, with more than 509 churches or chapels,” he said during Unifor’s appreciation dinner yesterday.

This was followed by the Anglican Church, which received RM70.519 million or 21.2 per cent of the funds with over 300 churches and chapels statewide.

“The Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Church too had received RM59.7 million or 17.9 per cent to help 635 churches,” said Uggah.

He pointed out that the Buddhist community received RM37.06 million or 11.1 per cent of the funds to support 152 temples.

“The Methodist Church had received RM27.977 million and the Seventh Day Adventist Church had RM12.026 million,” he said.

Houses of worship for Confucianism, Taoism, and traditional religions also received RM101.198 million, while others included RM9.860 million for Sikh temples and RM4.260 million for Hindu temples.

Uggah pointed out Unifor also helped the 127 mission schools in Sarawak, where RM50 million had been allocated between 2021 and 2023.

On a separate matter, Uggah said 91 organisations had received funds from Unifor but have yet to begin their projects since 2017 for various reasons.

As a result, he said Unifor will no longer entertain any new request from these organisations until their projects are completed.

He said Unifor also received 515 new applications requesting RM341.81 million in financial assistance for construction and renovation works.

On the RM80 million 10-storey Unifor Complex, Uggah thanked Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for granting the land at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee.

He said the current construction progress stood at 70.66 per cent, just ahead of the 70.03 per cent schedule, and is on track to be completed by next year.

Uggah said he hoped the formation of the Unifor Advisory Council will provide an avenue for religious and spiritual leaders to engage and discuss any issues for the sake of the unity and harmony of Sarawakians.

During the dinner, Abang Johari also announced an allocation of RM110 million for Unifor next year to be disbursed as financial assistance for non-Islamic houses of worship. — Borneo Post Online