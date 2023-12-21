PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — The policy paper on transboundary haze is slated to be presented to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Environment, Science and Plantation within the first half of 2024, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said this to reporters during a press conference after the first town-hall session with stakeholders on mitigating transboundary haze here, today.

“We know that when we experienced El Nino and the haze, there were more serious issues on the horizon and Malaysians want solutions, which it will also be addressed in Parliament.

“Hence, we will consider what can be implemented, and in this first town-hall session, we will gather suggestions before streamlining them and bringing them to the Special Select Committee in Parliament,” he said.

