KOTA BARU, Dec 21 — The Sessions Court here today sentenced a labourer to a total of 16 years in prison and given two strokes of the cane for two counts of committing physical sexual assault on a teenage boy.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli handed down the sentence on Che Wan Mohd Fadil Che Noh, 34, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment and a stroke of the cane for each charge, to be served concurrently from the date of arrest, which was last December 14.

Che Wan Mohd Fadil was charged with physically sexually assaulting the boy, who was then 15 years and six months old, in a room in an unnumbered house in Kampung Dalam Rhu, Pasir Puteh, at 2am on September 26 and 3am on October 10 this year.

The charges were framed under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Abu Arsalnaa Zainal Abidin prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, in Petaling Jaya, a 17-year-old grandson of a popular female singer in the 70s pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court to committing a similar offence on his female cousin.

He was charged with committing the act on the girl, who is 17 years and one month old, at a residence in Jalan Gasing, Section 5, at 3am last October 15.

Magistrate Farah Azura Mohd Saad then allowed the boy bail of RM1,800 with one surety and set February 15 for mention.

The case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Khairun Nisa Noor Harun while the boy was represented by lawyer Datuk Suraj Singh. — Bernama