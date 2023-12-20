KUCHING, Dec 20 — The Sarawak government has set aside RM2 million to purchase Paxlovid pills for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said he decided this yesterday with his deputy, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, to ensure there was sufficient supply of the antiviral treatment in the state.

“We want to have the stock in case there is a steep surge in Covid-19 cases in the state,” he told reporters after launching a book on the life of his former geography teacher the late Datuk Seri Polycarp Sim Cheng Mong here.

He said he was informed that Paxlovid was effective in treating to mild-to-moderate Covid-19 patients when given within three days from the onset of symptoms.

Abang Johari said the pills will be distributed to health centres in the state and available for free to Sarawakians who need them.

The premier said he agreed to allocate the funds sought by the health department for Paxlovid as it was important to prioritise saving lives in such situations.